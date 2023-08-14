Live
Just In
CPCR seeks report on leopard attack on girl
Vizianagaram/Tirupati: The AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) sought a report on the incident of a leopard killing a six-year-old girl Lakshitha of Nellore district, on Tirumala footpath.
Commission chairperson K Apparao ordered the TTD, Forest, Police and Revenue officials to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident of the leopard attack and killing of the girl and submit a report.
Apparao expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family. He said the killing of the girl on Friday on Tirumala footpath and also the leopard attack on a four-year -ld boy Kaushik from Kurnool district on June 22 grievously injuring him, perturbed the commission while observing that there is every need to take all the required measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents in future.
The Commission directed the concerned to immediately initiate safety measures like fencing, CC cameras, adequate security personnel on the footpath etc. for the safety of children and their families going to Tirumala on foot, the chairman said.
The Commission also wanted the concerned to report on what steps they have taken after the incident of the leopard attack on Koushik on June 22, and also the details of the wild animals at Tirumala forest.
The Commission directed the concerned to submit the reports i.e. on the incident of killing of the girl and also the steps initiated in the aftermath of the attack on Koushik in a week.