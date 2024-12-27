CPI Centenary Celebrations: Flag hoisting held at 32 locations in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram: The CPI has always stood firmly with the working class and oppressed people, said CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu.

Speaking on Thursday during the CPI centenary celebra-tions, Madhu highlighted that no other party has engaged in relentless struggles for public issues like the CPI. As part of the celebrations, flag-hoisting ceremonies were held with grandeur at 32 locations across the district, in-cluding the CPI office, vegetable market, apparel market, Kothapeta, and quarry area in Rajamahendravaram.

During the event, Madhu recalled that the Communist Par-ty was founded on December 26, 1925, in Kanpur. He stated that it was the only party to call for complete inde-pendence for India. He also pointed out the Communist Party’s historic achievement of redistributing thousands of acres of land to the poor through its struggles. Criticising the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Madhu ac-cused it of instilling fear among people through communal policies.

CPI district assistant secretary K Rambabu urged people to apply massively for housing plots between January 2 and 10. He condemned the coalition government’s imposi-tion of hiked electricity charges on the public in the State, calling it a betrayal of trust.

S Ramana, Nalla Rama Rao, S Ramanamma, P Lavanya, Yadla Lakshmi and Mahanti Lakshman Rao participated in the celebrations.