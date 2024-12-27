  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CPI Centenary Celebrations: Flag hoisting held at 32 locations in EG dist

CPI Centenary Celebrations: Flag hoisting held at 32 locations in EG dist
x
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: The CPI has always stood firmly with the working class and oppressed people, said CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu.Speaking on...

Rajamahendravaram: The CPI has always stood firmly with the working class and oppressed people, said CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu.

Speaking on Thursday during the CPI centenary celebra-tions, Madhu highlighted that no other party has engaged in relentless struggles for public issues like the CPI. As part of the celebrations, flag-hoisting ceremonies were held with grandeur at 32 locations across the district, in-cluding the CPI office, vegetable market, apparel market, Kothapeta, and quarry area in Rajamahendravaram.

During the event, Madhu recalled that the Communist Par-ty was founded on December 26, 1925, in Kanpur. He stated that it was the only party to call for complete inde-pendence for India. He also pointed out the Communist Party’s historic achievement of redistributing thousands of acres of land to the poor through its struggles. Criticising the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Madhu ac-cused it of instilling fear among people through communal policies.

CPI district assistant secretary K Rambabu urged people to apply massively for housing plots between January 2 and 10. He condemned the coalition government’s imposi-tion of hiked electricity charges on the public in the State, calling it a betrayal of trust.

S Ramana, Nalla Rama Rao, S Ramanamma, P Lavanya, Yadla Lakshmi and Mahanti Lakshman Rao participated in the celebrations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick