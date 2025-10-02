CPI seeks all-party meet on irrigation projects

Vijayawada: CPI state Secretary K Ramakrishna demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu immediately convene an all-party meeting to resolve the issues related to irrigation projects in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ramakrishna recalled that Chandrababu Naidu, after assuming office as Chief Minister following the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, had given high priority to the Polavaram project, even launching the slogan ‘Polavaram Monday’. On that day, buses were arranged from all districts to the project site to showcase its progress.

“Now, after assuming office for the second time, Chandrababu has gone silent on Polavaram,” Ramakrishna alleged. He also criticised the Chief Minister for not raising his voice when the Central Government reduced the project’s height.

Highlighting the plight of the Polavaram displaced families, Ramakrishna said there has been no discussion on ensuring the full benefits of the project. He added that several other irrigation projects such as Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, Veligonda, and the Uttarandhra schemes remain incomplete.

He pointed out that Kurnool district has turned into the most drought-prone area, forcing people to migrate.

“He once said Rayalaseema would be made fertile through the Polavaram–Banakacharla link. Now, he is changing it to Polavaram–Somaseela. Such shifting promises only confuse people,” he remarked.

Stating that irrigation works should be taken up based on priority irrespective of whether funds come from the Centre or the state, he said changing slogans every six months is misleading.

The CPI leader sought an all-party meeting to discuss the plight of displaced people and the prioritisation of irrigation projects across the state.