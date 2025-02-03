CPM adopts 33 resolutions

Nellore: As part of the on ongoing 3-day CPM State-level convention, the party has adopted as many as 33 resolutions demanding the Central and State governments to implement them in the interest of poor, downtrodden and weaker sections in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, CPM district secretary Mulam Ramesh has analysed the resolutions, including allocation of central funds for State development in the current Union budget; the centre should run Visakha Steel Plant; Central and State governments should release funds for the implementation of R&R package to Polavaram displaced families;

wage hike of the workers working in both Central and State governments; regularisation of contract workers’ jobs; a special Act for the protection of tenant farmers in the State; and abolishment of adjustment charges in power tariff.

Party leaders Ch Babura Rao and Prabhakar Reddy said that CPM is going to launch agitation demanding both Central and State governments for implementation of their demands. CPM district president Mulam Ramesh, leaders Mohan Rao and others were present.