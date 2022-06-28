CPM blames govt for increasing kidney cases in Pellakuru mandal

Tirupati: Squarely blaming the government CPM state general secretary V Srinivasa Rao on Monday said the government's apathy was responsible for increasing kidney patients in Pellakuru mandal of Tirupati district.

Interacting with Rajupalem and Chinnama Naidu Peta villagers under Pellakuru mandal on Monday along with party leaders, Srinivasa Rao said the villagers were suffering from kidney ailments due to contamination of groundwater. He said the apathy of successive governments has led to the problem and demanded to find out the reason for contamination of groundwater in the mandal.

He also demanded the government to set up free dialysis unit in Naidupeta for the convenience of patients, who were forced to visit Tirupati or Nellore for kidney treatment and also to provide a testing facility unit in Pellakuru mandal to assess creatinine levels which plays vital role in proper functioning of kidney.

CPM district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju said they will organise a 'Bus Yatra' with kidney patients soon to the Collectorate to draw the officials' attention. Later, the community leader visited Jagananna Colony in Srikalahasti where they found many houses with unfinished walls and some were stopped at basement level.

The beneficiaries informed Rao that the amount sanctioned by government for construction of house was not sufficient and sub-standard material supplied by the contractors added to their woes. Rao demanded the government to take up house constructions with quality material at Jagananna Colonies and wanted to prevent fleecing of contractors.

CPM Tirupati district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju, Nellore Yadagiri, Pullaiah, D Janardan, G Mani, T Guravaiah, S Mukunda and N Venkatesh were present.