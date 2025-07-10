CPM criticises BJP chief’s remarks on Lenin Centre

Vijayawada: State Secretariat Member of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) Ch Baburao on Wednesday issued a strong rebuttal to comments made by the newly appointed BJP State president Madhav regarding the renaming of public spaces in Vijayawada.

Disapproving Madhav’s remarks, Baburao stated, “Lenin Centre in Vijayawada is not a name decided by any individual or authority. It’s a name that the people have chosen over time, and no one has the right to revoke it.”

He highlighted Vijayawada’s tradition of honouring prominent personalities across various fields. “A street in Machavaram here is named after the respected poet Viswanatha Satyanarayana. Regardless of differing opinions on his writings and ideologies, he is universally respected,” Baburao noted. He further pointed out other established landmarks, stating, “Besant Road in Vijayawada was named after the eminent democrat Annie Besant decades ago. A park has also been established in the name of the renowned democratic leader Nelson Mandela.”

Baburao emphasised that Vijayawada city has a long-standing tradition of respecting many prominent individuals, transcending political affiliations. He underscored that honouring diverse cultures, traditions, and great personalities, irrespective of their political leanings, has become a cherished custom among all. The CPM leader expressed disappointment over Madhav’s comments, stating, “It is inappropriate for Madhav to make controversial remarks on the veryday he assumed office as State president.” He warned that “such controversies will harm the development of the Vijayawada region and undermine public unity.”