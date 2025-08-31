Live
- Exploring the many facets of Mahakavi Bharathi
- The rise of rooftop farming in urban India
- Public urged to follow police regulations during Ganesh immersion
- NFDC partners with Australian institutions to boost film collaboration and archival exchange
- Rihanna marks 20 years in music: A journey of hits and gratitude
- Govt reforms, fiscal discipline led to higher GDP growth: India Inc
- Anjaneyulu’s services to DIPR remembered
- From leader-in-waiting to laggard: India’s thorium dilemma in energy mix
- Time for India Inc to share burden of Trump tariffs on economy
- Karana Rama Nandan announces laptop rewards for top rankers
CPM criticises delay in resolving Settipalli land issue
Highlights
Tirupati: Despite repeated assurances from the authorities, the Settipalli land issue remaining unsolved for long, pointed out CPM district secretary...
Tirupati: Despite repeated assurances from the authorities, the Settipalli land issue remaining unsolved for long, pointed out CPM district secretary V Nagaraju. He said his party will press the government to take required steps for the distribution of the lands in Settipalli to the beneficiaries without any delay.
The CPM leader reminded that the previous YSRCP government issued proceedings for land allotment to the beneficiaries including farmers and plot owners, but the lands were not identified and handed over to them. After the NDA government came to power, the delay is continuing, he said.
Next Story