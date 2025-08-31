  • Menu
CPM criticises delay in resolving Settipalli land issue

Tirupati: Despite repeated assurances from the authorities, the Settipalli land issue remaining unsolved for long, pointed out CPM district secretary V Nagaraju. He said his party will press the government to take required steps for the distribution of the lands in Settipalli to the beneficiaries without any delay.

The CPM leader reminded that the previous YSRCP government issued proceedings for land allotment to the beneficiaries including farmers and plot owners, but the lands were not identified and handed over to them. After the NDA government came to power, the delay is continuing, he said.

