CPM demands all-party panel on capital issue

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao has called for the formation of an all-party panel to address the state capital issue. He criticised the State government’s plan to acquire an additional 44,000 acres of land in the second phase of mobilization.

Speaking at Balotsav Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday, alongside party secretariat member Y Venkateswara Rao, he warned the state government that forcibly acquiring land could endanger the construction of the capital and suggested that setting up government offices on 5,000 acres and commencing administrative operations would be sufficient for now.

Srinivasa Rao stressed that farmers in the capital region remain unclear about ongoing developments and emphasized that their opinions should be considered in planning the capital. He also alleged that project estimates are inflating to lakhs of crores without substantial work being carried out.

On the Electricity Amendment Bill, Srinivasa Rao urged the State not to accept it, stating that it threatens the federal structure, as electricity falls under the State government’s purview. He noted that the Union government has already taken control of sectors like cooperation, agriculture, education, and health, and warned that privatisation of electricity would further undermine state powers.

He also criticized developmental projects, including the Kakinada SEZ, which he said is not progressing despite land acquisition from farmers. Also, he questioned the need for a cargo airport at Uddhanam, Srikakulam, given the proximity of Bhogapuram Airport.

On other issues, he condemned the ban on women journalists at a press conference during the Afghan Foreign Minister’s visit, calling it “shameful and intolerable.” He also criticized the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, terming it “undemocratic and unjust” and alleging that it undermines Venezuela’s democratic government.