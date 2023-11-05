Live
CPM demands legal sanctity to caste survey
Party state secretary Srinivas says otherwise the state govt’s decision should be considered a mere election stunt aimed at cheating BC people
Vijayawada: CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded the state government to convene an all-party meeting in view of the announcement made by to conduct caste-based census. In a press release on Saturday, Srinivasa Rao said legal sanctity should be accorded to the caste census to be taken up by the state government. He said if the legal sanctity is not provided, it can be treated as a mere election stunt to hoodwing the backward classes in the state. He felt that there will be no controversy if comprehensive nation-wide caste survey and population census is conducted in the country.
The CPM leader demanded the BJP government at the Centre to immediately take up caste survey and population census. People should realise that the BJP government is against the caste survey in the country, he said.
Referring to house sites distribution proposed to be held on November 15 in the state, the CPM leader said no preparations are being made in this regard. He said 25 lakh acre government lands are available in the state for the distribution but the government is not distributing house site pattas though people are visiting the revenue offices requesting house site pattas.