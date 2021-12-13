CPM demands united fight to achieve Special Status

Vijayawada: Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary P Madhu exhorted the leaders of opposition and the ruling party to come forward to launch a united fight for the Special Category Status (SCS) for the State. He expressed readiness to stage state-wide protest demonstrations and State bandh if necessary in the larger interest of the State.



Addressing a public meeting here on Sunday, he said that both the ruling party and the opposition are simply blaming each other instead of fighting with the Centre for the benefit of the State.

Instead of demanding for the resignations of the members of Parliament, they should launch a united struggle and the Left parties are ready to extend support to the YSRCP and the TDP.

The CPM leader underlined on the importance of an agitation for Special Category Status, against the privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant and the ports, for the Kadapa steel plant, and for the funds for the early completion of Polavaram project.

He also said that the united struggle should include the implementation of the assurances enshrined in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Expressing concern over the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh, he said that the demand for the resignation of the Members of Parliament is no solution and the spat between the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Agriculture Minister Kannababu is mere waste and harmful to the interests of the State.

Madhu said that the successful agitation of farmers in New Delhi is an example of united power which forced the Centre to withdraw the farm laws. "The same type of agitation could be followed by the YSRCP and the TDP to achieve special status and the Polavaram project funds," he said.

The CPM leader demanded immediate allocation of funds for the backward Rayalaseema, North Andhra districts and also for the Polavaram project.