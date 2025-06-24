CPM protests installation of smart meters

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) is intensifying its agitation against the hike in electricity charges and the imposition of smart meters in Vijayawada. The party has announced a ‘Maha Dharna’ on July 4 to press its demands.

Senior CPM leaders, including State Secretariat Committee member Ch Baburao, toured Prakash Nagar in Vijayawada’s 62nd division and Ajit Singh Nagar in the 59th division, listening to residents’ grievances. They held public meetings to protest the electricity adjustment charges and the installation of smart meters. Local residents expressed their frustration, stating that instead of a reduction in electricity bills under the current coalition government, they are now burdened with four types of additional adjustment charges. Many reported that their families are being charged nearly double the additional adjustment fees every month.

In Prakash Nagar, residents complained that old meters were being removed and prepaid smart meters were installed near the electricity sub-station under the guise of “meter repair,” without their consent. They termed this as deceptive and unjust.

Nagendra Raju, a resident of Ajit Singh Nagar’s Luna Centre, voiced his anger, stating that his flour mill’s monthly bill shot up from Rs 6,000 to Rs 26,000 after a smart meter was installed. He told the CPM leaders that despite appealing to electricity officials, he was told to pay the bill first and only then would his complaint be investigated. Raju also claimed that officials were giving ‘lame excuses’ about capacitors causing the increased bills. Addressing the public, Ch Baburao criticised the coalition government, stating that it is unbecoming for a government that came to power promising to reduce burdens to instead increase electricity charges.

Baburao urged the public to actively participate in the movement against smart meters and electricity burdens. “Obstruct and resist smart meters in every street,” he declared. He reminded that TDP leaders, when in opposition, had called for smashing smart meters but are now ordering their installation, thereby “changing their words and betraying trust.”

“Governments may change, but policies remain the same,” Baburao stated, emphasising the need for unity among people to prevent Adani’s exploitation. The CPM pledged to continue their agitation until electricity charges are reduced.

CPM leaders BRamanarao, K Durgarao, Ch Srinivas, Peer Saheb, Nagaraju, Punnaiah, Basha, Appanna, and others participated in Monday’s foot march.