CPM slams one-year rule of coalition govt

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao has slammed the one-year rule of the coalition government in the State stating that discontent was growing among the people on the government and its rule.

He said the NDA coalition parties have given 178 assurances before the polls in the election manifesto but implemented only 16.

He said the government will get only 1.5 grade points against the 10 for its poor performance and rule.

Srinivasa Rao along with the CPM leaders Chigurupati Baburao, K Prabhakara Reddy, AV Nageswara Rao and Subbavaramm addressed a media conference at Balotsavam Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Srinivasa Rao said people’s income has not increased but the loans were mounting resulting in dissatisfaction and discontent. He released a book on one year rule of the coalition government explaining its failures.

The CPM leader said the people of AP were vexed with the YSRCP rule and gave absolute majority to coalition parties with 164 seats in the Assembly elections.

But the coalition government could not maintain the trust of the people. He said the government has taken one year to conduct the Mega DSC.

He demanded that the government take back the lands allotted to the corporate groups if they fail to utilise the lands in five years. He expressed concern over the reports of crime against the women and other violent incidents taking place like murders in the State. He recalled the Tenali incident where three youth belonging to SCs and Minority were tortured by the police on the road and stated that there was no difference between the YSRCP rule and the coalition rule. Referring to Yogandhra Pradesh, he said what is the use of Yoga to the poor people who have no food and mental peace.