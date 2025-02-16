CPM urges CM to issue job cards to rural people

Vijayawada: Communist Party of India (Marxist) the CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao on Saturday requested the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to issue the MNREGS job cards to eligible villagers stating that job cards are needed in the summer time to get livelihood.

Srinivasa Rao in a letter written to CM said the Union Minister informed the Parliament that 4.85 lakh job cards were scrapped in 2022-23 and 3.60 lakh jobs cards were scrapped in 2023-24 in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the Union Minister on February 4 told the Parliament that 8.46 lakh job cards scrapped in the state since 2022 and poor villagers have lost the livelihood. He said the Union government enacted a law to issue job card to every person who is above 18 years of age. He said the poor people are not able to work under the MNREGS due to lack of job cards and are migrating to other places to get livelihood. Srinivasa Rao said the MNREGS supervisors are not giving work to the poor people for not having job cards. The CPM leader said during the summer season Job cards are very important and urged the CM to issue the job cards to the eligible persons. He further said the Union minister informed the Parliament that NREGS works pending wages were amounted to Rs 67 crore and another Rs 100 crore are pending in the bank suspense account and requested the CM to issue job cards immediately to the eligible poor.