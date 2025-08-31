Create awareness among people on waste management: Civic chief

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed the officials to take up special measures to create awareness among the public on proper waste management in the city.

Along with health and engineering department officials, on Saturday she inspected sanitation works in 30th and 31st wards, including Paradala Street, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Jyothi Theatre Junction, Nehru Nagar, Kavamma Gudi Street, IS Mahal, Urdu School Street, and Brahmangari Gudi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that announcements should be made through mikes fitted to waste collection vehicles visiting every street, educating people about the benefits of segregation of wet and dry waste. She emphasised that garbage heaps must be cleared regularly.

She also instructed the staff concerned to ensure that drains are cleaned from time to time to prevent garbage accumulation that causes blockages. Further, she directed officials to install CCTV cameras at the night shelter for better security.

SE Shyam Sundar, ME Gomathi, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, RO Sethumadhav, DEs Madhu, Shilpa, Surveyor Koteshwar Rao, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah were present.