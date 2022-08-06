Create awareness on govt welfare schemes: Collector Basanth Kumar

Sri Sathya Sai: District Collector Basanth Kumar inspected secretariats in the villages of Amagondapalem and Enumulapalle in Puttaparthi mandal and the 4th municipal ward here on Saturday and reviewed the functioning of secretariats.

Speaking to the secretariat workers, the collector said that wearing of uniforms by employees was a must as it helps in their easy identification and for better serving the people.

He stated that issued brought to the notice of staff should be sorted out immediately. No service requests should remain unattended. People should be educated on all the government programmes and all issues should be sorted without waiting for grievance redressal day. The staff should boost the panchayats revenue by implementing effective tax collection methods.

The students should be educated on good and bad touches by boys or men. Nutritious food should be ensured to students living in hostels. Employees must stick to biometric attendance.

The collector asked teachers to keep an eye on the academic performance of students.