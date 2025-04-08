CREDAI elects new leadership for 2025-26

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) elected a new executive committee for the 2025–26.

V Dharmender was elected as the new chairman of the chapter, while E. Ashok Kumar took charge as president. V Sreenu elected as the general secretary.

The new leadership team comprises vice presidents P. Narasimha Rao, KVR Raju (Ramesh) and G Karthik. Supporting them in administrative functions include joint secretaries Ch Govinda Raju, N Srinivas Rao and M Krishna Mohan Rao. K Srinivas Rao was appointed as treasurer. The chapter focused on paying attention to youth and women’s representation. Pavan Sanka appointed as the youth wing coordinator and N. Bharanidhar as youth wing secretary. The women’s wing to be led by Ch. Bharati as coordinator, while Pranathi Reddy as youth wing secretary.