Live
- Give jobs where Cong is in power: Kushwaha hits out at LoP Gandhi
- Chandrababu, Lokesh expresses concern over Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan's Son injury
- Redefining Sales and Marketing Automation with AI-Native Intelligence
- Ghee, Butter or Olive Oil: Which Fat Aids Weight Loss Best?
- Scammer Season: Cyber security experts warn fans against 3 types of IPL-related scams
- AP inter examination results expected on April 12-13
- K'taka Home Minister apologises for controversial remark on sexual assault incident
- IPL 2025: 'Ee sala cup RCB de', Rayudu backs Patidar to end team's title drought
- World University of Design launches future-focused programmes in Computer Science, Theatre, and Game Development
- Microsoft Fires Employee Who Protested AI Chief at Company’s Anniversary Event
CREDAI elects new leadership for 2025-26
Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) elected a new executive...
Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) elected a new executive committee for the 2025–26.
V Dharmender was elected as the new chairman of the chapter, while E. Ashok Kumar took charge as president. V Sreenu elected as the general secretary.
The new leadership team comprises vice presidents P. Narasimha Rao, KVR Raju (Ramesh) and G Karthik. Supporting them in administrative functions include joint secretaries Ch Govinda Raju, N Srinivas Rao and M Krishna Mohan Rao. K Srinivas Rao was appointed as treasurer. The chapter focused on paying attention to youth and women’s representation. Pavan Sanka appointed as the youth wing coordinator and N. Bharanidhar as youth wing secretary. The women’s wing to be led by Ch. Bharati as coordinator, while Pranathi Reddy as youth wing secretary.