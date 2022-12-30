Crime rate drops 5% in Kakinada dist

Kakinada: The crime rate in Kakinada district was decreased by five per cent in 2022. 8,481 cases were registered this year while the number of cases registered in 2021 were 8,869 in the district. Cases of crime against women were 844 this year against 820 in 2021 and 583 cases in 2020.

The district annual crime review meeting was held at the SP office here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said the police are developing an automated tool to overcome technical challenges. "We have set up a tactical team to analyse data and make decisions to catch cybercriminals faster. The focus for the New Year is on improving the citizens' services delivery and empowering the force to face criminals," he said.

He said that 32 murder cases were reported against 27 cases in 2021 and 29 in 2020. He said most of the cases were related to sexual jealousy, extramarital affairs, land and petty disputes. He said 303 fatal road accident cases were reported against 346 cases reported in previous year and 297 cases in 2020.

The SP said that a total of 4,726 enforcement cases were registered and 3,623 persons were arrested. They seized 48,979 litres ID arrack, 24,821 kgs jaggery and destroyed 34,80,450 litres FJ wash and seized 137 vehicles.

The SP said that 34 ganja cases were registered under NDPS Act, arrested 94 accused and seized 6,687 kgs ganja worth Rs 1,67,20,750 and also seized 33 vehicles in the district. In the APG act (playing cards and cockfights), 812 cases were booked besides arresting 2,820 respondents. They seized Rs 39,85,172 cash and 595 cocks in the district. They helped 10,14,426 women and girls download Disha App.

SP Ravindranath Babu stated that as per the directives of DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and as part of 'Operation Parivarthan', an initiative to eradicate drug menace in the State, Eluru range police officials destroyed nearly 66,542 kgs ganja during raids. Police were putting in sincere efforts to curb the ganja smuggling in the district, he added.