Crimes will stop only if YSRCP govt is ousted, says Naidu

Prathipadu/Tuni: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that crimes and atrocities in the State would cease only if the YSRCP government was ousted from power.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy is committing unpardonable wrongs. He has not taken steps to stop ganja abuse. Gangsters are taking ganja and entering homes to rape helpless women. This Chief Minister should step down immediately," said Naidu.

On the third day of his 'Badude Badudu' campaign, the TDP chief arrived in the erstwhile East Godavari district. He addressed a meeting of the Telugu Desam activists of Prathipadu and Tuni Assembly constituencies on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the YSRCP rulers were so shameless that they started blaming the TDP for rapes and murders. The fact was that only the TDP would be able to save the people from crimes and atrocities under the 'lawless' regime of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu expressed concern over the rape and murder of a girl on Thursday. Crimes against innocent women were going on endlessly. A woman was raped right on the platform of Repalle railway station in Palnadu district. Another woman was brought and gang-raped by three persons for 30 hours at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.

Naidu said the Home Minister's statements on mothers' role in rearing daughters were objectionable. He invited the YSRCP activists and sarpanches to join the state-wide agitation to throw out the lawless crime-ridden regime. All of them too were facing problems under this government, he said.

Naidu urged all sections of society to join the historic agitation against the anarchic rule. "There should be no room for any complacency as trouble would knock at everyone's' doors soon. Unless people woke up to reality there would be no respite," he said. Naidu termed it as unfortunate that the Home Minister was just reading out the statements dictated by Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. While the girls were becoming victims' everyday, the Minister was passing comments on the mothers' upbringing of their daughters. It was shameful that the Chief Minister dismissed the illicit liquor deaths in Jangareddygudem as natural deaths.

Later, addressing party workers in Annavaram in Kakinada district, the TDP chief criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pushed the State into darkness without supplying power.

Naidu said that law and order was totally out of control and 30 rapes took place in April and several murders. "All systems have been destroyed," he regretted.