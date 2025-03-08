Criminal action if MSP not paid, Collector warns millers

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has warned of registered criminal cases against millers, who fail to pay minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.

Since securing MSP for paddy to farmers became a serious issue, the district administration has begun damage control measures. As part of this, the Collector has intervened into the matter and organised a special meeting with rice millers’ associations here on Friday.

Questioning the credibility of rice miller’s associations allegedly responsible for encouraging ‘middlemen’ in paddy purchasing, the Collector warned them to change their attitude, otherwise told them to prepare to face dire consequences.

He said the government did not oppose any individual or organisations (rice milling industry) purchasing paddy, but they should pay MSP as per the guidelines. He warned that both middlemen and rice millers would be sent behind bars, if they fail to pay MSP.

Asserting that the district administration is committed to protect the interests of both farmers and rice millers, he stated that at the same time, they should abide the guidelines specified by the government related to MSP issue.

Collector Anand said the administration made village secretariat staff available at all 105 rice mills to prevent irregularities related to paddy purchasing. He ordered rice millers to show bank guarantee documents to the administration before purchasing paddy from farmers and also bring gunny bags to the procurement centers.

Joint Collector Karthik, District Civil Supplies Officer O Ankaiah, Civil Supplies department District Manager Arjun Rao and others were present.