Critical surgery performed at Aster Ramesh

Ongole : The chief operating officer of the Aster Ramesh Hospitals in Ongole Dr K Harikumar Reddy informed that their doctors performed a critical procedure PARTO, to save patient’s life due to bleeding.

The medical superintendent Dr M Vamsi Krishna explained that a 65-year-old man from Cumbum approached their hospital with symptoms of blood vomiting. When gastroenterologist Dr Divi Videha conducted an endoscopy and other tests, they found that the patient was suffering from liver disease and the veins inside and outside the esophagus were swollen.

Dr Videha said that they temporarily controlled the bleeding by administering a type of glue via the veins through the endoscopy. She said that they observed a high chance of bleeding again while conducting the CT-Scan and sought the help of the interventional radiologist Dr Teja Chamala.

Dr Teja explained that considering the condition of the patient, they explained to his family about the ‘Plug Assisted Retrograde Transvenous Obliteration’ procedure, which was a critical but minimally invasive procedure available at the metros, to save the patient from kidney failure and death. He said that his family gave the consent to perform the PARTO procedure for the first time in the district. He explained that they had plugged the bleeding veins with the procedure successfully, and the patient had been successfully discharged and was doing fine.

Managing director of the Aster Ramesh Hospitals Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu appreciated the doctors who performed the critical procedure in Prakasam district for the first time.