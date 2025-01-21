CRRCs to be set up for tribal empowerment

Anakapalli: With an aim to build science, technology and innovation (STI) capacities to enhance community resilience against health and livelihood uncertainties, Community Resilience Resource Centres (CRRCs) are initiated in Andhra Pradesh.

They are being established by GITAM in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the SEED-CRRC project. A community medical camp and awareness programme were held at Gadaburu and Ramachandrapuram of V Madugula mandal in Anakapalli district as part of the project establishment of four CRRCs in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju Districts.

The camp was organised jointly by the GIMSR, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and Arohan Tribal Society (ArTS).

CRRCs are envisioned to improve access to clean drinking water, sanitation and health, while fostering resilience through strengthened livelihoods, income generation activities and capacity building for self-reliance. Over 450 beneficiaries from the Gadaba tribal community participated in sessions on drinking water purification, hygiene maintenance and nutrition wherein a comprehensive medical camp was carried out by doctors. Emphasising the importance of serving underserved regions, Vice-Chancellor of the institution Gauthama Rao Yejju lauded the initiative’s impact.