Cyclone Montha and onset of Karthika masam spike vegetable prices

Visakhapatnam: The onset of Karthika masam on one side, cyclone Montha affecting various parts of Andhra Pradesh on the other eventually left an impact on vegetable prices.

As devotees observe ‘deeksha’ such as ‘Ayyappa Swamy’, ‘Shivamala’, ‘Kanaka Mahalakshmi mala’ and ‘Narasimha deeksha’, they confine themselves to vegetarian food all through the deeksha period.

Apart from those who observe the deeksha, their family members stick to vegetarian meals as well.

Even the daily meat eaters shift to a vegetarian menu as they consider Karthika masam as the most auspicious month.

As the demand for vegetables soars during the season, their prices turn out to be high during the season.

Compared to the rate of vegetables last month, the price on each vegetable has increased by minimum Rs.15.

A kilo of brinjals that had cost Rs.36 a few weeks back now is priced at Rs.52 for the same quantity. Tomatoes that were priced at Rs.24 now cost Rs.36 a kg. Okra that was priced at Rs.28 now costs Rs.48 per kilo.

In retail outlets, the cost of vegetables is almost double the amount sold at Rythu Bazaars. Sharing details, MVP Rythu Bazaar EO K Varahalu said, the prices of each vegetable are likely to go up by Rs.5 to Rs.10 further next.

"Luckily, the production of cauliflower began a bit early this time. If the rest of the vegetable prices shoot up, cauliflowers will be an alternative for the consumers," he opined.

Following severe winds, heavy rainfall and flooding due to cyclone Montha, crops have been heavily damaged in several parts of Andhra Pradesh.

As a result, the cost of vegetables is likely to go up even further in the coming weeks. “Compared to the last Karthika masam, the vegetable prices did not vary much in Rythu Bazaars. However, consumers can get relief if local crops arrive at the bazaar," mentioned K. Pratap at Marripalem Rythu Bazaar.

With the demand and supply gap expected to widen further, the cost of vegetables is going to spike in the coming weeks.