Cyclone Montha Causes Devastation in AP and Telangana

Cyclone Montha continues to bring chaos to the Telugu states, having transformed from a severe cyclonic storm and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, particularly in Telangana. The state has experienced unexpected damage, with some districts facing unprecedented heavy rainfall.

Areas such as Warangal, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar have been battered by torrential downpours, leading to significant flooding in low-lying regions. Warangal has been especially hard-hit, with reports indicating that the entire area is waterlogged. Overflowing streams and ponds have disrupted traffic in numerous villages, while Bhimadevarapalli in the Hanamkonda district recorded the highest rainfall of 41.2 cm. Additional districts are also witnessing heavy to very heavy rains.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts, forecasting further heavy rain on Thursday. Officials anticipate light to moderate rainfall in the remaining areas. However, the impact of the storm has already severely affected thousands of acres of crops, leaving farmers distressed as their harvests face waterlogging.

In Andhra Pradesh, the effects of Cyclone Montha continue as well, with light to moderate rains expected today in certain regions, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority, noted that light rains are predicted in the remaining districts. Authorities have warned that heavy rains have caused ponds, canals, and streams to overflow onto roads, advising the public against attempting to cross flooded areas. Residents in low-lying zones have been urged to remain vigilant over the next two days and to contact control room toll-free numbers in case of emergencies.