Cyclone Montha spares major damage in Chittoor, Tirupati

Tirupati: Cyclone Montha brought moderate rainfall across Chittoor and Tirupati districts, causing limited damage but sparing the region from major losses, thanks to timely precautionary measures by the district administrations. Relief and restoration activities began on Wednesday as officials moved swiftly to address the aftermath.

Continuous rainfall from Monday through Tuesday night led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupted normal life. Several reservoirs filled to capacity, and road connectivity to some villages was temporarily cut off.

In Tirupati district, mandals including Satyavedu, Varadaiahpalem, Chillakur, Vakadu, Chittamur, Tada, Sullurpeta, Ojili, and Naidupeta received an average of 4.5 cm rainfall, while Chittoor district recorded an average of 8 mm. Vijayapuram, Nindra, and Nagari mandals were relatively more affected, with overflow reported from Krishna Puram reservoir in Karvetinagaram and damaged roads in Nagari due to swollen streams.

Nearly 1,500 irrigation tanks overflowed in Chittoor district. Breaches were reported in several mandals, including Gangavaram (6 tanks), Irala (9), Karvetinagaram (7), Pulicherla (10), and others. Preliminary assessments indicated crop damage over nearly 120 hectares, with paddy accounting for 117 hectares and groundnut crops submerged over 8 hectares. The worst-affected areas included Yadamari, Gudipala, Thavanampalle, Penumuru, Bangarupalem, Puthalapattu, Irala, and Somala mandals.

In Tirupati district, heavy inflows were reported in Swarnamukhi, Kalangi, and Araniyar rivers. Gates of Mallemadugu and Kalangi reservoirs were lifted to release excess water downstream, prompting authorities to alert residents in vulnerable areas. In Yerpedu and Pellakuru mandals, a few huts collapsed, and electric poles were uprooted in Renigunta Industrial Estate. Low-lying areas in Tirupati, Srikalahasti, and Yerpedu faced inundation, forcing evacuation of tribal families to relief centres.

With water overflowing onto culverts and roads, around 19 APSRTC bus services were cancelled. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed officials to carry out cyclone damage assessments on a war footing, noting that Tirupati district suffered relatively less impact compared to other cyclone-hit regions. In a video conference with officials, he instructed immediate sanitation drives in affected areas, cleaning and chlorination of water tanks, and ensuring safe drinking water supply.

Medical camps were ordered in all affected locations with adequate medicines and fever surveys to prevent disease outbreaks. Measures were also taken to prevent mosquito breeding in stagnant water. Irrigation Department was told to monitor tanks and reservoirs continuously and conserve water for the upcoming rabi season.

Public Works and National Highway officials were directed to repair damaged roads, while relief centres distributed essential supplies such as 25 kg rice, 1 kg each of pulses, onions, sugar, and 1 litre of cooking oil, along with Rs 3,000 for each affected family. Officials were also instructed to restrict public movement near beaches, lakes, and reservoirs for four days as a precaution.