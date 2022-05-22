DAAC asks bankers to lend loans liberally to farmers

Kadapa(YSR district): The District Agriculture Advisory Committee (DAAC) meeting headed by Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has proposed to cultivate all kinds of crops in 78,095 hectares in the district. The meeting also directed the bankers to ensure lending loans liberally to farmers for cultivation of crops in a bigway in kharif season.

Speaking on the occasion, Government Agriculture Advisor Ambati Krishna Reddy called upon the officials to motivate farmers to grow horticulture crops to get more profits compared to paddy. He also slammed the officials for not preparing estimation of crops losses occurred in some areas. DACC Chairman pointed out such kind of act will lead to unrest among the farmers.

He stressed the need for coordination between officials and public representatives in the interest of farmers securing the benefits during crop season. Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy said that all waterbodies in the district has sufficient water following registering of incessant rainfall in the district. He said that officials should ensure releasing of water to tail-end lands in time.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju directed the officials to initiate steps for encouraging the farmers towards e-cropping to avail compensation from the government in case they incur crop loss.

He said that horticulture cultivation received big response as the government supplied all requirements as per the requirement of farmers. ZP Chairman Saikanth Varma, JC Saikanth Varma, District Agriculture Officer Nageswara Rao, APMIP PD Madhusudhan Reddy, Horticulture DD Vajrasri and ATMA PD Vijayakumari were present.