Dalith and Left Parties leaders arrested 

Rajamahendravaram: The Dalitha Bharosa Yatra organized by Left parties on Wednesday afternoon to protest against the police attack on Dalits in Tirumalayapalem was blocked by the police.

Left parties and Dalit groups have called for strict action against the upper castes and the police who attacked Dalits in Gokavaram mandal Tirumalayapalem. At first, the agitators organized a short protest and paid tribute to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Gokavaram bus stand center in Rajamahendravaram.

Later, as they were getting ready to leave for Tirumalayapalem under their agitation programme (Dalitha Bharosa Yatra), the police under the leadership of 3 Town CI Madhubabu stopped them with force.

On this occasion, there was a heated argument between the police and the Dalith leaders and leaders of left parties. CPI District Secretary T Madhu spoke to DSP Venkateswara Rao. When asked to permit a few people to go to Tirumalayapalem, DSP refused. Later, the police forcefully arrested the left-wing leaders and Dalit leaders and took them to the Three Town Station