Dalits are ‘insecure’ in YSRCP rule: TDP

Kurnool/Nandyal: Slamming the State government for the increasing atrocities against Dalits, TDP leaders and Dalit community people lamented that people under this government are not safe. Expressing concern over the recent incident where a Dalit youth was brutally beaten and humiliated at Kanchikacherla village of NTR district, the leaders demanded the government to initiate stringent action against the culprits.

With this demand, Dalit community people along with TDP leaders staged protests across Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Sunday.

Addressing the protestors in front of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar statue in Nandikotkur of Nandyal district, TDP State SC cell organising secretary Jaya Surya alleged that people of Dalit community had blindly believed Jagan Mohan Reddy and made him the CM of the State. The irony is Jagan Mohan Reddy, instead of protecting Dalits, has been torturing them in all means. They are living a dreadful life, without security to their life, he alleged.

Pointing out the recent incident, Jaya Surya alleged that when a Dalit youth was tortured in Kanchikacherla village, the police filed a case with bailable sections instead of filing non-bailable case. This shows the stepmotherly love of the government towards Dalits, he criticised.

Along with other party leaders, Jaya Surya demanded the government to take stringent action on the culprits to avoid such incidents to recur in future. If the government do not give grave punishments to the culprits, the TDP would be forced to intensify protests across the State, he warned.

Similarly, Dalit community leaders, led by TDP Mantralayam in-charge Tikka Reddy staged a protest at Raghavendra Swamy circle in Mantralayam on Sunday. Addressing the protest, SC cell district secretary Youbu said that Dalits were safe during the TDP government. The people of the community leading an unsecured life in YSRCP government. Atrocities against women and attacks on youths are taking place on a larger scale, he pointed out.

‘The YSRCP government has totally failed to provide a secured life to Dalit community people. Jagan told a lesson to the people, for voting him to power.’ The TDP leader said the people in the State are waiting for the chance to give a return gift to Jagan at the correct time, demanding stringent action on the culprits that has brutally attacked and humiliated the Dalit youth in NTR district.