Dams in Tirumala receive heavy inflows

Tirupati: Thanks to the incessant rains in Seshachalam forests, the dams in Tirumala on the hills are brimming with water. The incessant rains from the past one week saw the water level in the reservoirs going up resulting in the dams reaching 85 per cent of their total storage capacity.

The waters received in the reservoirs is suffice to meet the water needs of Tirumala for the next 300 days, said Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy.

After a spot inspection of the Papavinasam dam along with engineering officials, the TTD Additional EO said all the reservoirs of Tirumala were 85 per cent full in the July rains itself and he observed that the unexpected rains in July was the result of Virataparva Parayanam conducted by TTD which is underway seeking good rains and prosperity.

He was hopeful that the Sundarakanda Parayanam is being performed at the Nada Niranjanam platform in front of Srivari temple would also soon bring relief to humanity from the pandemic virus.

Normally, Reddy said Tirumala receive good rainfall from October to December months but this time in July itself Tirumala received good rains.

Elaborating on the quantity of water available in different dams, he said, due to the recent rains Kumaradhara has reached 98 per cent of its storage capacity, Pasupudhara 95 per cent, Akasaganga 30 percent, Gogarbham 50 per cent while Papavinasam dam full to its capacity.

As more rains are being anticipated in the coming days, the flood gates of the Papavinasam dam were opened and water is released from the dam on Saturday night.

The dam is providing 30 lakh gallons of water daily to meet the requirements of the temple town. TTD water works EE Srihari and other officials were present.