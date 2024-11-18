Dance festival leaves audience spell-bound

Vijayawada: Sri Kanakadurga Nritya Mandir organised a three-day dance festival from Friday to Sunday in memory of ‘Natyacharya’ Yellajyosula Ramakrishna at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here.

The festival was inaugurated on Friday with an invocation of traditional dance. Classical dance for the Keerthanas like Siva Tatvam, Krishna Shabdam, Manasa Sancharare was performed. The special item of the day was a dance ballet titled ‘Vinayaka Chaviti’. The students of Kanakadurga Nritya Mandir showcased this ballet excellently. Yellajyosula Anuradha’s choreography was appreciated by the audience. The dance artistes did well with perfect expressions and good coordination. Meghana and Shannithi as ‘Vinayaka’, Jishnu as Shiva, Pranathi as Parvathi, Bharghavi as Shanmuka, Kanishka and Harshita as Nandi and Bhringi, Manaswini as Vishnu, Meghana as Brahma, Dhanyasree as Narada acted well and received compliments from the gathering. Rishita, Sahasra, Tanmayi, Devi, Bhoomika, Haveesha, Bhavana, Varshitha, Mallika, Nandini, Sasirekha, Kavya, Renusri, Lakshmi Sahasra and Samanvita also take part in this dance ballet and acclaimed appreciations from the critics.

On Saturday, the second day of the dance festival, another dance ballet ‘Annamaiah Krishna Tatvam’ was showcased by the disciples of Y Anuradha, who was also the composer of the ballet. This ballet consists of a bunch of popular Annamacharya Keerthanas and this was tied with the relevant narration. Mohan excelled in the role of Annamacharya with his expressions and posture. Sahasra as Krishna, Devisri as Yashoda, Manaswini as Venkateswaraswamy did well with their excellent dance abilities. Rishita, Bhavana, Bhoomika, Akshaya, Tanmayi, Haveesha, Aadhya, Tejaswini, Chetana, Lekshana, Geetmika, Harshitha, K Tejaswini, Ketana, Kohitha, Manaswini, Pranathi, R Sahasra, Saranvika, Samanvitha, Sri Laya, V Akshaya, Tanvika, Rishitha S, Jaswitha, Adwita, Purvi, Mihira, Meghana, Kanishka, Nandini, Jishnu, Bharghavi, Samanvitha, Kavya, Mallika, Harshitha and Sukruti were also supported with their dance performance. This was appreciated by all.

In a brief meeting, Vemula Hazrataiah Gupta, PVN Krishna, Hemadri Prasad, Vedantam Venkata Chlapati, Kumara Suryanarayana and others congratulated the organizers for their efforts to promote Kuchipudi dance.