Dasara festivities at Durga temple from Sept 22 to Oct 2

Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary conduct a review with officials on Dasara celebrations at Sri Kanaka Durga temple, in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Highlights

Vijayawada: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced that the Dasara celebrations at Sri Kanaka Durga temple will take place from...

Vijayawada: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced that the Dasara celebrations at Sri Kanaka Durga temple will take place from September 22 to October 2, spanning 11 days, with coordinated efforts involving officials and public representatives.

The minister, along with Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary, held a review on Wednesday at the endowments office here. Attendees included NTR district collector G Lakshmisha, endowments commissioner Ramachandra Mohan, police commissioner S V Rajasekhar Babu, municipal commissioner Dhyan Chandra, Durga temple executive officer Seena Naik, and senior officials from various departments.

Ramanarayana Reddy said that on September 29, during the auspicious Moola Nakshatram, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will present silk garments to the deity. Additionally, a new decorative form, Katyayani Devi Alankaram, will be introduced this year.

Emphasising a focus on spirituality, the minister stated that the festivities will be organised collaboratively by officials and public representatives. MLA Sujana Chowdary also addressed the meeting, highlighting the collective effort to ensure a grand celebration.

