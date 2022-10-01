Dasara Women's Empowerment Festival today

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): State Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma requested women to come in large numbers for the Dasara Women's Empowerment Festival being held at Subrahmanyam Maidan in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. On Friday, she briefed the media about the arrangements for the Women's Festival. Whatever was done for women's empowerment and development till date after independence, the State government did more than that for the women in the last three years, she said.

Padma said that Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, which is implementing 50 per cent reservations for women, has provided equal rights to them in the society. She explained that the government has provided 30 lakh house titles in the name of women.

District in-charge Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Ministers Taneti Vanitha, RK Roja, Usha Sricharan and Vidadala Rajani, MPs Margani Bharat Ram, Vanga Geetha, Ch Anuradha and G Madhavi, and other leaders will attend the women empowerment festival. A bike rally and horse riding by women will be held from Arts College to Subrahmanya Maidan at 3 pm on Saturday (October 1). The chairperson said that women's karate, Karra Samu, kabaddi and Kolatam will be held at the Maidan at 4 pm. After that, State-level 'Sabala' short films will be screened, followed by the main meeting.

Vasireddy Padma disclosed the details of the winners of 'Sabala' State-level short film competitions. J Entertainment (Kakinada) won first prize (Rs 1 lakh) for 'Aame' film. Sharon Films, Guntur, won second prize (Rs 50,000) for 'Sabala'. The third prize (Rs 25,000) went to 'Radhika', short film made by Myra Creatives, Rajahmundry. A prize money of Rs 25,000 each for five short films as special prizes will be presented.

Women Commission member Jayasree and others participated in the press meet.