DAV High School organises Maths Week in Nellore

Nellore: With the aim of encouraging free thinking and personality development among students, DAV High School, Nelatur celebrated Maths Week on Sunday.

The Principal K Siva Prasad garlanded the portrait of late Ramanujan and paid tributes. He said that mathematics improves power of reasoning creativity critical thinking and problem solving ability.

Inter House Maths Quiz Competition for juniors and seniors; Brain storms Riddles played an important role in this maths week. A couple of cultural activities based on maths added colour to the celebration. Students were also awarded with prizes for their outstanding performance.