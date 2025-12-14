Day-3 of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana draws huge crowds

Vijayawada: The cessation of vows by Bhavani devotees continued for the third consecutive day at the Kanaka Durga Temple, situated atop Indrakeeladri Hill in Vijayawada. A significant influx of devotees was observed due to the weekend. From the early hours of Saturday, thousands of Bhavani devotees arrived in the city to participate in the Deeksha Viramana and seek the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Indrakeeladri and its surroundings were filled with devotees dressed in red attire, chanting ‘Jai Durga, Jai Jai Durga,’ which created a spiritually charged atmosphere. Upon reaching the temple, devotees first performed Giri Pradakshina (circumambulation) around the hill and then stood in long queues for a glimpse of the presiding deity. After darshan, they descended the hill to complete their vow offerings.

The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees, including special counters for offerings, hair tonsuring facilities, shower baths at the ghats, laddu prasadam counters, and three homa gundams for sacred rituals. Adequate security and crowd management measures were also implemented.

The Bhavani Deeksha Viramana began on December 11 and will continue until December 15. On the third day, temple executive officer V K Seena Naik inspected the facilities provided for the devotees and inquired about their satisfaction.

Additionally, NTR district police commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, accompanied by police officials, inspected the security and crowd control arrangements.