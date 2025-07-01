Deadline for receiving objections from people extended till July 17

Visakhapatnam: Following a number of allegations made against the Master Plan-2041 drafted during the YSRCP government, including the complaints received that the plan was in favour of the YSRCP leaders, the NDA government decided to bring out a revised version by considering people’s views.

In connection with it, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner KS Vishwanathan informed that the deadline for receiving objections to the Master Plan-2041 of the VMRDA has been extended.

When the master plan was being drafted in 2021, the VMRDA received over 17,460 objections from the public and officials from various departments, including revenue, forest and irrigation. To address these concerns, VMRDA officials conducted joint inspections with relevant department officials. Despite the measures, complaints and objections continue to rise, from the political party leaders in particular.

Many people opposed the master plan, saying that the objections received from the public were not even considered. Subsequently, the previous YSRCP government did not consider any suggestion, objection or complaint raised by the people.

However, after the NDA government came to power, it has been decided to revisit the master plan. Keeping this in view, the VMRDA called for requests from those who have been impacted and sought suggestions from the people. Earlier, the deadline was given from May 22nd to June 21st. However, with the time not being enough and many requesting to extend the deadline further, it was extended with the government’s permission till July 17.

Since the scope of the VMRDA Master Plan extends to Visakhapatnam district as well as Anakapalli and Vizianagaram, arrangements were made to receive objections from the people of the region either in person or through online. Dates to receive the objections have been specifically allotted for the purpose. Local public representatives will also receive complaints on the specified dates.

As per the revised schedule, objections will be taken from the people of Anakapalli, Payakaraopeta and Elamanchili constituencies on June 30 and July 1 at the Anakapalli RDO office. Applications will be taken from the people of Pendurthi and Gajuwaka constituencies on July 3 and 4.

The suggestions will be received from the people of Visakhapatnam North, West and South constituencies on July 7 and 8, Visakhapatnam East and Bheemili constituencies on July 10 and 11 at Siripuram VMRDA office.

Objections will be taken from the people of S Kota, Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla and Cheepurupalli constituencies on July 14 and 15 at the Vizianagaram Collector’s office.

On July 16 and 17, VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner Vishwanathan will receive objections from the people of districts that fall under the VMRDA’s purview.

People can submit their objections, suggestions in writing or through web application vmrda.gov.in/objections or in person /by post to the Metropolitan Commissioner, VMRDA, Visakhapatnam on or before July 17 with supporting documents.

Chairperson of VMRDA MV Pranav Gopal requested the general public to avail the opportunity.