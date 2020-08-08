Decks cleared for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, centre says no NGT permission required

The Andhra Pradesh government has got a sigh of relief over the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, which has become an international political controversy. The committee appointed by the Union Ministry of Environment has stated that no environmental clearances are required for the construction of the project. This seems to have removed a major obstacle to the construction of the project. Political parties in Telangana and some other politicians have filed lawsuits in the courts alleging that the construction of the project was illegal and that it should not be built due to lack of environmental permits. At the same time the two-state governments have moved to the courts.

Although NGT has already inquired into the two stages and imposed stay on the construction at an early stage, it has since lifted the stay and ruled that the final approvals will depend on the decision of the Union Environment Ministry. To that end, the Union Ministry of Environment has appointed a committee.

The committee also includes officials from both states. The committee initially inquired and raised objections in line with the views of the Telangana government. The AP government, in particular, agreed with the AP government's views on Telangana's objections, especially after the Special Chief Secretary to the Government for Irrigation had effectively heard the arguments. The Committee has recently posted its final report on the website affiliated to the Ministry of Environment.

Accordingly, the construction of this project does not require permission from the Ministry of Environment. Rayalaseema has made it clear in its orders that there are no forest and environmental issues in the construction of the lift irrigation scheme and hence the issue of sanctioning by the Ministry of Environment should not arise.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already started the tender process while cases have been filed in various courts seeking a stay on the proceedings. The complainants also mentioned the availability of water, rights over water as well as environmental issues.

Now that the committee has decided that the latest environmental permits are not specifically required, a positive atmosphere has been created for the Andhra Pradesh government to continue its work as usual. The proposed embankment project, which is considered to be the largest in the state, will be able to utilize the water allocated for the Rayalaseema projects along with the flood water if it is completed.