Delay in land acquisition hits Srikalahasti master plan

The land acquisition issues severely hampered the implementation of the proposed master plan aimed at the all-round development of Srikalahasti temple. In view of the increasing number of devotees to the famous Saivite shrine, the previous government has proposed to develop the temple for which about Rs300 crore master plan was proposed.

Soon after the proposal to acquire the properties around the temple was mooted, the owners raised their objections. After several rounds of talks during the past three years, 192 persons have given their consent to the authorities and received the compensation at Rs38,400 per square yard. The total area to be acquired is said to be 3.90 acres. The officials have acquired their properties and demolished them.

The remaining seven persons have moved to the court with their objections due to which the plan could not move ahead. Temple Executive Officer C Chandrasekhar Reddy told The Hans India that out of these seven persons, five have given their consent recently while the other two have been demanding higher compensation.

As per norms, they can pay the old rate only and any revision has to be approved by the government. With the two properties in the middle of the area, they could not proceed with any work.

Another official opined that by notifying the two lands under land acquisition act only the impasse may end.

Till then, no works can be taken up because of two persons though 197 have come forward for the development of town. A resident observed that, if the officials and elected representatives really want to move ahead with the master plan, they can find a solution to this without any delay by discussing with the two persons.

As part of the master plan, it was proposed to take up construction of queue lines, toilets for devotees, luggage and ticket counters, road widening and beautification works in the first phase.

In the second phase, Rahu Ketu Pooja mandapam, waiting complex, entry plaza and other works were proposed to be taken up.

About 30,000 devotees are visiting the temple during normal days and this number has been increasing gradually. During festivals and auspicious days, the temple witnesses more than 50,000 devotees per day.