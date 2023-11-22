Deliver benefits of Central schemes to eligible, officials told

Eluru: Union Ministry of Culture, Joint Secretary Uma Nanduri participated in a review meeting along with district collector Prasanna Venkatesh at Collectorate here on Tuesday

Speaking on the occasion, Uma called upon officials to take steps for the success of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. She said that the officials has been organising various programmes to create awareness among people on schemes of the Central government and deliver benefits to the most deserved sections.

Officials of Krishi Vignana Kendram, bankers, and the postal department should strive for the success of the yatra which commenced on November 15 and health camps will be organised as part of the programme. Officials were briefed on the activities to be taken up by the district and mandal-level officials. Innovative programmes should be included in the programme and the same should be uploaded at concerned website, Uma added.

Collector Venkatesh said that the district administration is well prepared for the conduct of the programmes as part of the yatra which is aimed to deliver benefits of Central schemes to eligible persons. An action plan at village, mandal and district-level was evolved. Mandal and district-level training programmes are already completed. Joint collector has been appointed as nodal officer for effective implementation of the programme in the district.

DRO Venkateswarlu, ZP CEO Subbarao, Eluru RDO Khajavali, DPO Viswanath Srinivas and other officials were present.