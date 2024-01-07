Demand for pension for retired persons intensifies

Visakhapatnam: Even as the elderly population of India is nearly 13.8 crores as per the recent census, only a small fraction of them have pension benefits implemented by their respective organisations, pointed out Satanjibdas, president of All India Insurance Pensioners Association.

At the state level convention of ‘pension for all’ organised by Insurance Corporation Retired Employees’ Association, he said a majority of people do not have any sort of economic security schemes to lead a quality life in their later years.

This, he stated, is forcing them to become an unbearable burden on their family members. Senior citizens have made immense contributions to their respective organisations during their service period and to national development. It is therefore the responsibility of those organisations and the government to take care of the old age survival of the retired persons, he emphasised.

Employees and retired employees from insurance, banking, defence, telecom, postal, teachers, state and central govt organisations, industrial sectors and the unorganised workers, including president of ICREA K Mohan Rao, general secretary R Pandurangan, general secretary of ICEU G Varaprasad Rao and Achanta Ramakrishna Rao of ICEU attended.