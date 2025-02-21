Demand to pass resolution against Waqf Act Amendment

Kurnool: The Awaaz Committee has demanded the repeal of the Waqf Act Amendment and urged the TDP alliance government, YSRCP MPs, and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar to oppose the bill in the Parliament.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Committee city president P Iqbal Hussain and secretary SMD Sharif, along with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind leader Muneer Ahmed, strongly criticised the BJP government for pushing its communal agenda after coming to power for the third time. They explained that ‘Waqf’ refers to a donation made in the name of Allah, which cannot be reclaimed by the donor or their heirs. Waqf properties cannot be sold or purchased, as they have been dedicated to Muslims’ welfare since the time of Prophet Muhammad. The public should understand that these properties do not belong to the government or any public institutions, they noted.

The leaders alleged that BJP and RSS are playing political game for their selfish interests, creating conflicts between Hindus and Muslims. They pointed out that BJP has been targeting Muslim community through actions such as beef bans, hijab restrictions, triple talaq law, revocation of Article 370, NRC, NPR, and Uniform Civil Code. They urged people to recognise this pattern of communal politics.

The Awaaz Committee reminded that the TDP alliance had promised to support Muslim minority and assured that they would not endorse any harmful laws from the Central or State governments. They demanded that if this bill is introduced in Parliament, the TDP alliance, along with YSRCP MPs and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, should oppose it. Otherwise, they warned that they would mobilise minorities, SC, ST, BC communities, and democratic activists against the TDP and YSRCP in the future.

The press conference was attended by retired Teachers’ Association leader Chand Basha, and others.