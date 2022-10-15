Democracy will perish if BJP wins again, warns Raja

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the current political scenario in the country, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said that Parliament will become zero and democracy will die in the country if the BJP is voted to power in the next general elections in 2024.

He stressed upon the need to defeat the BJP to save democracy, Indian Constitution and human rights. Raja addressed a public meeting at the Makineni Basava Punnaiah Municipal Corporation stadium here on Friday.

To mark the 24th CPI congress, the party orgnaised a mega rally and a public meeting here. Delegates from nearly 20 countries and various parts of the country participated in the public meeting. Addressing the huge gathering of CPI leaders, workers and supporters, Raja said Indian has tremendous history of diversified composite culture and felt it must be protected. The CPI will not tolerate the policies of the BJP, he said. He said ever since the BJP came to power, the government is suppressing the rights of the people and the opposition parties. The BJP is branding the opposition parties and civil society organisations as the urban Naxals, anti nationals and Maoists, . He said the BJP policies as destructive and disastrous for the country. He said that he was delighted to see huge gathering of party workers for the public meeting in Vijayawada. He said Vijayawada has great history of supporting the Left parties.

He said the CPI is determined to protect the constitution of the country and safeguard the democracy and secularism. CPI national secretary K Narayana said the party is ready to work with any party that opposes the policies of BJP. Expressing concern over the present political scenario in the country, Narayana said there is a threat to the democracy in the country. He said the BJP is conducting raids through government agencies on the opposition parties and organisations that oppose its policies. He alleged the BJP is killing the opposition parties and resorting to blackmailing politics. He said the 24th CPI congress to be held in Vijayawada from Saturday will pass important resolutions related to the party and its policies.

Party senior leaders Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, Ram Naresh Pandey, Diwakar Naik, K E Ismail, Girish, Azeez Pasha and Andhra Pradesh state secretary K Ramakrishna and others present.