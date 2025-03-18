Dentists create awareness on oral health

Visakhapatnam: Create awareness on oral health, GITAM Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) commenced a weeklong oral health programme here on Monday at its premises.

Inaugurating the programme, the GDCH Principal V Narasimha Rao said that oral health is essential for overall well-being, enabling individuals to perform fundamental functions and also encompasses psychosocial aspects such as self-confidence, social interaction and ability to work without pain or embarrassment.

He pointed out that oral diseases are among the most prevalent non-communicable diseases worldwide, affecting an estimated 3.5 billion people. He informed that the institution has been at the forefront of promoting oral health and providing comprehensive treatment to thousands of patients every year. He said that the hospital medical teams are treating various oral diseases, including dental caries, periodontal (gum) disease, tooth loss, oral cancer, oro-dental trauma and congenital conditions such as cleft lip and palate.

The institution’s community medicine department head Manish Kumar informed that the community medicine department actively reaches out to the public by organising oral health camps to raise awareness and offer essential dental care.The hospital operations head Dr Nagaja Priya said that the hospital has recently introduced cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanner, CAD/CAM Milling Machine for fabrication of Zirconia Crowns, and in-house clear aligners, reinforcing its commitment to advanced diagnosis and precision treatment. As many as 200 patients attended the oral screening programme on Monday.