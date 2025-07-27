Departmental exams to be held from today

Rajamahendravaram: Departmentalexaminations under the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for May 2025 will be conducted in East Godavari district from Sunday, July 27 to August 1, announced District Revenue Officer (DRO) T Seetharama Murthy.

He chaired a review meeting with officials from various departments at the DRO Conference Hall in the District Collectorate on Saturday to discuss the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams.

The exams will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Group of Educational Institutions in Rajamahendravaram, with around 3,771 candidates expected to appear.

According to the DRO, objective-type exams will be held in two sessions from 10 am to 12 Noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. Conventional tests will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and again from 3 pm to 6 pm.

He directed officials to ensure all necessary measures are in place for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the exams. Entry into exam centres will be allowed one hour before the scheduled time.

Section 144 will be enforced near the exam venues, as per the instructions to Tahsildar.

Electricity department officials were advised to ensure uninterrupted power supply, while medical teams will set up camps at the exam centers with ORS packets and essential medicines available for candidates.

Officials from concerned departments and college managements were instructed to arrange for basic amenities, secure transportation of question and answer papers, and ensure adequate police security based on the number of candidates.

APPSC Assistant Secretary M Babar, Section Officer Ch Yogeswara Rao, and other departmental officials participated in the meeting.