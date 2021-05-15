Deputy CM Amzath Basha hails CM YS Jagam move to give honorariums to pastors

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Saturday lauded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for giving equal respect to all religions in the state.

On the occassion of government hiking honorarium to archakas, Imams and providing honorarium to the pastors, the deputy chief minister held press conference at his camp office on Saturday.

He said that it is not an ordinary thing in hiking the honorarium to the Archakas, Imams and pastors in the present severe financial crisis the state was facing.

He said that chief minister was fulfilling all assurances given to the people during Praja Sankalpa Yatra. He said that AP was the only state in the entire the country providing treatment to the Covid patients under Aarogyasri scheme.

He said that state revenue drastically come down due to the coronavirus despite that the government was implementing all welfare schemes in the interest of all sections of people in the state.