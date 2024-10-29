Live
Deputy Collectors Transferred in Andhra Pradesh
In a significant administrative reshuffle, the state government of Andhra Pradesh has transferred a number of Deputy Collectors in a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has issued orders for the transfer of 32 personnel, with all seven Deputy Collectors being assigned to the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA).
Among the notable appointments, T. Mohan Rao has been designated as the Director of Protocol, while P. Rachana has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).
Additionally, T. Bapireddy has taken on the role of Executive Officer at the Srikalahasti Temple, and V. Swaminaidu has been named the Chief Executive Officer of the AP Shilparam Society. Furthermore, D. Lakshma Reddy has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary of the CCAs.
This reorganization not only reflects the government's commitment to efficient governance but also emphasizes the importance of strategic positioning within key administrative roles.