Despite uncertainty over MLC poll, YSRCP candidate files papers
Vizianagaram: Though there is uncertainty over conducting the bypoll for MLC post of Vizianagaram local bodies constituency, YSRCP candidate S V Ch Appala Naidu filed his papers before the returning officer on Thursday. So far, there is no communication from Election Commission in connection with the election after the Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed the disqualification of MLC I Raghu Raju of YSRCP on Wednesday.
Following Legislative Council chairman K Moshen Raju disqualified Raghu Raju, EC issued the schedule for bypoll for the MLC post and receiving nominations from the candidates.
Meanwhile, Appala Naidu , former MLA of Bobbili, filed nominations on behalf of YSRCP in the presence of ZP chairman Chinna Srinu before joint collector Setu Madhavan. Later, Appala Naidu said that he will definitely win the elections and work for the party.