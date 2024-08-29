Development of VSP-Chennai Industrial Corridor should be expedited: CS

Amaravati: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed the officials of Industries, APIIC, APRDC, AP Tranco and other departments to take speedy measures in connection with Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, expansion of roads, construction of minimum infrastructure like land, electricity, roads and water facilities required for industries. The 5th steering committee meeting of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor Development Program was held under the chairmanship of CS on Thursday at the State Secretariat. On this occasion, CS said that the various industries and companies being set up in Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, which is the most ambitious for the industrial development of the state, need land, better roads, electricity, water etc. CS said that steps should be taken to establish large-scale industries by providing infrastructure in time. In order to speed up the work, CS said that if monthly and daily progress reports of physical and financial goals are prepared and submitted, this report will be submitted to the Asian Development Bank(ADB) and the rest of the funds will be sanctioned in time.



Regarding the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad reviewed the progress of the work done so far and the funds granted to APIIC, APRDC, AP Transco and GVMC as the state government's share of Asian Development Bank funds.Visakhapatnam-Chennai to take the state further industrially. Since the Chennai Industrial Corridor is very important, the CS has ordered the officials of the relevant departments to carry out all the related works as soon as possible.

In this meeting, Industries and Commerce Secretary Dr. N. Yuvraj gave a power point presentation and said that there are 11 industrial corridors in the country and three of them are connected with Andhra Pradesh, namely Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Bangalore-Hyderabad Industrial Corridor. He explained the progress of the physical and financial goals of the related works and other aspects.

Industries Commissioner CH Sridhar, AP Road Development Corporation, AP Transco, Finance, Industries and other departments officials participated in this meeting.Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, APIIC MD Abhishit and others participated virtually.