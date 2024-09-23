Development programmes mark Damacharla death anniversary

Kondapi: Social welfare minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, MPs Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Muthumula Ashok Kumar, Inturi Nageswara Rao, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, TDP AP organising secretary Damacharla Sathya and others participated in various events to commemorate the 17th death anniversary of former minister Damacharla Anjaneyulu at Turpu Nayudupalem of Kondapi assembly constituency, on Sunday.

As part of the programmes, the ministers and the MLAs inaugurated the mega job mela, a blood donation camp, a medical camp at Turpu Nayudupalem, and unveiled statues of NT Ramarao and Damacharla Anjaneyulu at Mallavarappadu.

They laid the foundation stone for the 33/11 KV electrical substation to be constructed with a budget of Rs 4.50 crore and inaugurated a cement road constructed in SC Colony at Turpu Nayudupalem.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Kumar praised Damacharla Anjaneyulu’s enduring legacy and his services to the district and Kondapi constituency. He announced that Turpu Nayudupalem village would be selected as a pilot project village for the Central government’s PM Surya Ghar scheme.

DSBV Swamy highlighted Anjaneyulu’s contributions as a two-time minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He said the government’s recent initiatives, including increasing pensions to Rs 4,000 and plans to provide free gas connections from Diwali. TDP Ongole parliamentary constituency president Dr Nukasani Balaji, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, TDP in-charge for Yerragondapalem and Darsi Guduri Erixion Babu and Gottipati Lakshmi, former MLAs Pothula Ramarao, Divi Sivaram, and others were present.