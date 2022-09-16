Development stalled in absence of civic body in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Three years have passed since the term of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation's governing body was expired. People are desperately waiting for the elections, who alleged that during these three years, the city administration has been going completely according to the whims and fancy of the officials. There is neither people's representatives like corporators and mayor nor supervision by a special officer.

Since an IAS officer is being appointed as the Commissioner, there is no need for a special officer. However, if council is present, there would be an opportunity for people's representatives to monitor or question the performance of officers or the corporation's decisions. Now people, political leaders, and former people's representatives criticised that the corporation was totally changed as the officers became omnipotent, with the authority of taking final decision.

Problems are piled up in many divisions. There is no development work anywhere except works undertaken on some roads in the name of beautification and facelift. Roads were damaged at many places in the city. Sanitation has deteriorated. It was criticised that there is no structural progress.

Speaking about this issue, former municipal corporator and YSRCP leader Vasamsetty Gangadhara Rao pointed out that the development of the city came to a standstill due to lack of council. Stating that several areas will flood even after a little rain, he observed that underground drainage works should be completed as a permanent solution to the flooding problem.

TDP leader K Sattibabu had demanded immediate elections to Rajahmundry Corporation. He criticised the ruling party for backdoor domination in the corporation and alleged the ruling party is holding back the elections due to the fear of defeat.

Jana Sena Party district secretary Tejomurtula Narasimha Murthy stated that changes were made unilaterally in garbage collection system, which caused difficulties to people. He expressed dissatisfaction that officials are not responding properly to the problems within the wards.

Rajahmundry rural BJP president Y Yesu noted that due to the absence of an elected governing body for corporation, Finance Commission funds are lapsed. In the name of formation of Greater Rajahmundry, villages in rural areas were merged into corporation and again they were separated due to court cases, creating confusion among people, he pointed out. He criticised no one cares about villages, sanitation and development.

Meanwhile, people are dissatisfied due to several reasons like collection of garbage tax, restrictions in building construction, tax burden and corruption of some officials in the corporation.

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said that corporation elections will be held at Greater Rajahmundry level by merging neighboring villages. Greater Rajahmundry was proposed with 54 divisions by merging 21 villages in the vicinity. A notification was given connecting the respective villages with corporation. But some people have filed cases in the court against the merger of some villages.

Recently Lalacheruvu village was merged in the corporation. Kolamuru Panchayat, which is adjacent to the city, should also be merged.

The TDP leaders said a full-fledged Greater City can be formed only by merging 22 villages proposed during the previous TDP government.

When 'The Hans India asked MP Bharat Ram on this, he clarified that elections will be held in Greater Rajahmundry soon adding that development is more important than politics for them.

He said despite the absence of a council, development works in the city are progressing rapidly. Under this government, leaders and officials will go door-to-door and learn public problems and solve them immediately, he added.