Development works will be speeded up: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said here on Wednesday that the State government will speed up development works along with implementation of welfare schemes. He set the foundation stone for the construction of culvert and CC Road at Srinagar Colony 10th lane in Guntur city on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the government was implementing the welfare schemes and developing the infrastructure though the government is facing resource crunch. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take up repairs to the roads which were damaged and causing inconvenience to the public. He said the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has allotted Rs 50 lakh for each division to take up repairs to the damaged roads and early execution of the works. He said the GMC has already started tender process to up repairs to the roads.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said the GMC will take up development works in Guntur city at a cost of Rs 60 crore. Works will be taken up following recommendations of the corporators. He further said that construction of roads, culverts and drains are useful to the public. "Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, the officials were executing the development works," he said.

Corporators Sri Valli, Busi Rajalatha, Yakkaluri Maruthi Lingareddy and cooption member Ala Sambasiva Rao were present.