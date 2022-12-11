Devineni Uma stages protest to purchase of wet grains in NTR district, arrested

TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma along with farmers staged a protest on the national highway (Mylavaram-Chhattisgarh) demanding immediate purchase of wet and discolored grain. In front of the Mylavaram market yard, they threw wet and discolored grain on the national highway and raised slogans to support the farmers.



On this occasion, he criticized CM Jagan alleging of deceiving the farmers saying that that there are Rythu Bharosa Kendras and volunteers will come and buy. He said that the farmers have harvested the crop after working hard in the fields and putting the trees as collateral. He reminded that during the TDP regime, we used to buy wet and discolored grain and expressed his concern that where the grain is in the stones, there are no bags in the RBKs, and there are no people to buy the harvest that was threshed ten days ago.

Meanwhile, tension arose in Mylavaram district of NTR after Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao has been arrested by the police. An argument took place between Devineni, TDP cadre and the police. Later, the police arrested Devineni Uma and took him to Mylavaram station.